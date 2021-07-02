Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams, Jake Something and Satoshi Kojima vs. Brian Myers and Sam Beale

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin: An action packed main event that did a nice job of building up the Moose vs. Sabin match thanks to their issues during the match. I got a kick out of Don Callis shoving Tommy Dreamer into Moose and then running away, which led to Moose taking out Dreamer. The only negative is that the match failed to push the Omega vs. Callihan match in a meaningful way. They still have next week’s contract signing to go, and they really need it to be a home run segment.

Jake Something and Satoshi Kojima vs. Brian Myers and Sam Beale: The show opening angle with W Morrissey stating that he attacked Eddie Edwards in the parking lot was an attention grabber. We see so many beatdowns in pro wrestling that there are times when it’s okay to leave things to the imagination of the viewers. Kojima was scheduled to face Edwards, so the angle left him free for this impromptu tag match. It was pretty easy to predict the outcome due to the involvement of Beale, but it was still an entertaining opener. Here’s hoping that we still get Edwards vs. Kojima at some point.

Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams: A strong match and a good, clean win for Bey. The battle between the Ultimate X competitors to get Bey to join their side played out with Bey helping the babyfaces. I wonder if there will be more to this, perhaps with Bey doing something next week that establishes that he’s still his own man. The idea of alliances in an Ultimate X match isn’t as appealing to me as the usual every man for himself approach.

TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack: Fun while it lasted. The Violent By Design attack was well executed and presumably sets up future multi-person tag matches or even a Triple Threat for the Impact Tag Titles.

Steve Maclin vs. Manny Smith: A spotlight match win for the former Steve Cutler. While there’s plenty of character development needed, it’s fun to see Maclin reinvent himself. He really comes off as a new man.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Rachael Ellering vs. Tenille Dashwood: A decent match, but neither character is clicking with me at the moment. Dashwood’s influencer gimmick continues to be one dimensional, and Ellering’s story with Jordynne Grace continues to be dull and melodramatic. Ellering and Grace are both talented, so hopefully they can make it work once we get through the slow build to wherever this is going.