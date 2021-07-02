7/1 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams, Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired July 1, 2021 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired…

Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown were on commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

Satoshi Kojima made his entrance for his match against Eddie Edwards. Eddie Edwards’s theme played but nobody came out. Instead, W. Morrissey (formerly Big Cass) appeared on the big screen. Morrissey told Kojima that Eddie won’t be coming out for his match. He talked about how Eddie and Satoshi have been looking out for each other as friends ever since Satoshi came into Impact. Morrissey also noted that people in the locker room supposedly have Eddie’s back too.

Morrissey noted that nobody had Eddie’s back when Eddie ended up getting laid out a few minutes ago in the parking lot. Morrissey said that with Eddie out, Kojima is left all alone now, “just like everyone else in this world”. Suddenly, Brian Myers’s theme played as Brian Myers and Sam Beale made their entrance. Myers told Kojima that Kojima wasn’t even supposed to be on the card, so he can beat it.

Myers introduced Sam Beale as his “young boy”. Myers asked Kojima to leave the ring because Kojima has no advice to offer Beale. Myers went on to call out Jake Something, but Kojima got Brian’s attention. Kojima then brawled with Myers and Beale. Myers and Beale put the boots to Kojima due to the numbers advantage. Jake Something ran out and cleared Beale and Myers from the ring. Myers and Beale were about to leave, but a referee showed up and told Myers and Beale that Myers and Beale were booked in an impromptu tag team match against Something and Kojima…

1. Satoshi Kojima and Jake Something vs. Brian Myers and Sam Beale. Kojima had an initial rally with hip toss and shoulder tackle on Beale. Something and Kojima traded tags to cut the ring in half on Beale. Something chucked Beale across the ring and asked Myers to come in. Myers came in and got Something to a knee with a shin kick. Something recovered and hit Myers with a hip attack. Myers blocked a Black Hole Slam and hit Something with a high knee.

Beale tagged in and continued Myers’s momentum. Beale and Myers traded tags to cut the ring in half on Something. The heels had the advantage for a few minutes. Something got a window of opportunity after hitting both opponents with a double lariat. Kojima got the hot tag and cleaned house. Kojima hit Beale with machine gun chops. Kojima hit Beale with an elbow drop for a two count. Kojima hit Beale with a DDT after a few back elbows. Myers prevented Kojima from hitting Beale with a Koji cutter by hitting Kojima with a Flatliner.

Myers went into his Edge Spear pose to go for the Roster Cut. Something blocked the Roster Cut with a Black Hole Slam. Kojima hit Beale with a Koji Cutter. Kojima finished off Beale with a running lariat for the win.

Satoshi Kojima and Jake Something defeated Sam Beale and Brian Myers via pinfall in 9:27.

John’s Thoughts: Kinda disappointed we didn’t get the Edwards vs. Kojima match given how great Edwards works with everyone (I wonder if we’ve finally hit the shows after Eddie’s surgery?). At the same time, this was a good tag team match nonetheless. I thought Myers and Beale showed good tag team chemistry here with their methodical heel work. They kinda remind me of Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory in terms of their character chemistry too with Beale being the “son” of Myers this time. Kojima is fun to watch anytime. Dude’s 50+ years old and the age doesn’t show.

Gia Miller caught up with Scott D’Amore and asked him for his thoughts on Anthem sending Tommy Dreamer over to oversee Scott D’Amore. D’Amore said things were chaotic. He tried to avoid Gia, but suddenly an Emperor Tarot card appeared in his hand. Rosemary and Jessika Havok teleported into the scene (ugh, vomit). Rosemary tried to convince D’Amore to give her and Havok a title shot. D’Amore said he’ll take it under consideration. D’Amore also asked Rosemary and Havok to show up normally next time, without the hocus pocus…

John’s Thoughts: Did Havok inherit teleporting powers now that she’s engaged to Sami Callihan? I’m sorry, bad joke. I couldn’t resist. I’m happy for Sami and Jessika though! Anyways, I get that D’Amore is lampshading with his whole “can we not do hocus pocus” thing, but I honestly thing that they should stop with their cheesy effects because it distracts from the stories they want to tell.

Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set where they ran through some upcoming segments…

Entrances for the next match took place. Josh Mathews talked about tickets going on sale for the Impact tapings after Slammiversary…

2. Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb Konley) vs. Rachael Ellering (w/Jazz). Ellering took down Dashwood with a running shoulder tackle. Dashwood and Ellering traded running elbows. Ellering had a rally with clotheslines and a senton for a two count. Ellering accidentally gave Kaleb a big boot, which distracted Ellering enough to allow her to get the advantage heading into commercial.[c]

Josh Mathews pointed out that Jordynne Grace has been absent to Rachael Ellering matches recently. Ellering got a two count after an inside cradle. Dashwood got a two count after a clothesline. Dashwood hit Ellering with a Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Dashwood got another two count after an Emma-mite Sandwich. Dashwood hit Ellering with a draping neckbreaker. Ellering reversed Dashwood into a Russian Legsweep. Kaleb tried to distract Ellering with a camera light. Dashwood tried to take advantage of the distraction, but Ellering ended up rolling up Dashwood into a pin for the win.

Rachael Ellering defeated Tenille Dashwood via pinfall in 6:55 of on-air time.

Dashwood attacked Ellering after the match. Jazz attacked Kaleb and Dashwood. Kaleb got his hands on Jazz and Dashwood was about to attack her. Jordynne Grace ran out and cleared Dashwood and Kaleb from the ring. Ellering and Grace were left in the ring alone. Ellering wanted a handshake, but Grace slapped Ellering’s hand away. Instead, Grace pulled Ellering in for a wholesome hug. Jazz joined in on the hug in relief…

John’s Thoughts: Standard match. Dashwood is still stale as a character, but at least she’s doing a decent job being the placeholder in the Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering story. While this story has been slow burning for a while, I’m okay with Grace not turning on Ellering right now. In fact, Impact has been playing it off like Grace is going to be the one definitely turning. I wonder if they might end up having Ellering turn on Grace?

Josh Mathews recapped last week’s in ring segment involving the wrestlers in the Ultimate X match…

Gia Miller interviewed Chris Bey claiming to be a neutral party in the Ultimate X match, yet seeming like he’s also trying to instigate conflict in his opponents. Bey tried to gloat about being smart and handsome. Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Madman Fulton, and Mahabali Shera showed up. Ace and Rohit showed off that they have a numbers game advantage and don’t need Chris Bey on their side. Austin said Bey should just stay in his own lane and not get hurt. Ace and his crew left. Bey left, saying that Gia is always instigating things…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Swann and Perkins started off the match at a stalemate. All four men got involved leading to another stalemate. Bahh and Mack tagged in. Bahh blocked a Stunner. Mack blocked a Samoan Drop and hit Bahh with his own Samoan Drop. Swann dumped everyone to ringside and hit them with a Triangle Phoenix Splash. Deaner ran out and attacked everyone for the apparent no-contest.

TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack ended in an apparent no-contest in 2:51.

Mack ended up taking a Gore from Rhino. Perkins took a Deaner DDT. Swann took Doering’s Death Valley Driver Lariat. Violent By Design stood tall to end the segment.

John’s Thoughts: There’s a part of me that wanted to see this match because I know how great TJP and Rich Swann can be due to their many matches on 205 Live. At the same time I understand the story they’re trying to tell, put heat on VBD.

Kiera Hogan was ranting to Tasha Steelz about Rosemary and Havok having the nerve to ask Scott D’Amore for a tag title shot. Kiera said it’s not fair that they can verbally request a title shot while Fire and Flava had to earn their title shots. Tasha agreed. Tasha said it was time to talk to Scott. They ran into Scott D’Amore who tried to run away from them into his office. D’Amore went into his usual sarcastic rant mode, leading to him booking Rosemary and Havok in a tag match next week so he can evaluate Rosemary and Havok as a tag team. D’Amore retreated to his office…[c]

Gia Miller interviewed Tommy Dreamer, Chris Sabin, Moose, and Sami Callihan about their match later against Don Callis’s team. Tommy Dreamer said “United we stand, divided we fall”. Dreamer brought up his feud with Raven (as Dreamer usually does). Dreamer said he doesn’t like Moose and doesn’t trust Callihan. Dreamer said the only person he trusts on the team is Chris Sabin. Sabin said he’s helping out the team because he respects Dreamer.

Sabin said he and Sami have their differences, but he’s willing to put the team first. Sabin said he hates Moose but is willing to put the team first by working with Moose and he hopes Moose can do the same. Moose said Sami and Sabin should know that he doesn’t care who likes who or who hates who, all he cares about is winning. Moose talked about Sami being in Jacksonville and how Sami should know that Moose has an issue with Kenny Omega. Sami said he has problems with Omega and the Good Brothers too, but now is the time to put the foot down and beat their ass. Sami ended the promo with his thumbs up, thumbs down thing…

John’s Thoughts: Simple promo to set up the six man match. What I like most is Sami Callihan’s work in recent weeks in what looks like a for-sure babyface turn. Aside from the random cell phone teleporting (which Impact can’t resist), Sami has reverted to being and edgy guy, something he’s really good at. This simple edginess is making him badass. I also like his subtle bursts of laughter and trolling he does during his recent segments which keeps him true to his character, making his presumed babyface transition seem more organic.

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams. Bey and Williams started the match off with chain wrestling. Williams got the advantage after a huracanrana and dropkick. Williams got a one count after the dropkick. Petey did his signature “Oh, Canada” Tree of Woe thing in the corner on Bey. Bey caught a draping Petey with a elbow drop. Bey went for several pin attempts. Bey got a two count after a swinging neckbreaker. Petey avoided a moonsault and got an Oklahoma roll on Bey for a two count.

Bey locked Petey in a leg scissors submission. Petey used boots to fend off a running Bey. Williams hit Bey with a Shining Wizard. Bey blocked a Destroyer and hit Williams with a a reverse TKO for a two count. Both men traded counters. Petey hit Chris with a Russian Legsweep for a two count. Petey locked Chris in a Sharpshooter. Bey got to the bottom rope for the break. Petey put Bey in a backslide for a two count. Bey escaped a Destroyer attempt and hit Petey with a cutter followed by a springboard cutter for the win.

Chris Bey defeated Petey Williams via pinfall in 7:45.

Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Mahabali Shera, and Madman Fulton made their entrance to Ace’s music. All four men bypassed Bey and put the boots to Petey. Bey backed down and headed up the ramp. Josh Alexander and Trey Miguel stormed the ring to help Petey out. The face team had the advantage initially, but the number advantage of the heels took control.

Bey was conflicted, but he ultimately stormed the ring to clean house. Bey used a huracanrana to get Fulton out of the ring. Bey hit rohit with a jumping knee. Alexander dragged Ace to the center of the ring. Alexander and Bey dumped Ace on the pile of people at ringside. The babyfaces and Chris Bey stood tall in the ring as Bey’s theme played to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: The match outcome was expected, given that Petey has been the gatekeeper guy during his recent runs in Impact. This was still solid and a good boost to Chris Bey. I do like that Impact is making an attempt to tell a logical story heading heading into Ultimate X as opposed to just letting Ultimate X sell Ultimate X. Chris Bey is being set up as the most important non-heel (Bey might stay heel) in the story. I hope this leads to him getting elevated coming out of Ultimate X. I also think that they need to do that without the title, because Josh Alexander is solid as X Champ and can use a bit of a long-ish run.

Highlights from last week’s Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan match aired. Josh Mathews noted that Deonna said she was done with Susan and Kimber Lee. Josh then cut to highlights of Deonna beating Kimber Lee on before the Impact…

The TNA Stalker Cam caught Susan and Kimber Lee chatting backstage. Kimber said that even though things haven’t worked out with Deonna but at least they can go after the tag team titles together still. Lee said if that situation doesn’t work out they can always go to their “Backup plan”. Lee said their backup plan is Su Yung. Susan asked “who’s that?”…

John’s Thoughts: I hope Su Yung comes back. Su really stood out as unique and her ability to play the character so well made her stand out as one of the most fun wrestling characters amongst all the wrestling companies on TV. Susan had potential, given how she’s a parody of a real-life concept (and I chuckled at the irony of a Cambodian Karen); but Impact never really presented her character well.

Jake Something cut a promo backstage. Jake talked about how he has a target on his back. Jake said his old self (cousin Jake?) used a family name as a crutch, but now he’s strong (Jake Strong? Nah, Jake Hager used that name for a while and it didn’t work). Something said you can question his name but you should never question who he is as a man, is in the ring, and as a professional. Something challenged Brian Myers to a match where if Myers wins something will call Myers a professional, but if Something wins, Myers has to call Something a professional…

Steve Maclin got a televised entrance while the enhancement wrestler was already in the ring…

5. Steve Maclin vs. Manny Smith. Maclin took down Smith with a side headlock. Maclin grinded down on Smith with an alligator roll. Maclin lifted and slammed Smith to the mat. Maclin took down Smith with a lariat. Maclin put Smith in the Tree of Woe and put the boots to him. Maclin got in the Ref’s face when he tried to separate the two.

Maclin tackled Smith while Smith was in the Tree of Woe. Smith hit Maclin with a back elbow, but that only fired up Maclin who hit Smith with punches. Maclin locked Smith in a headlock and hit Smith with rapid elbows. Maclin hit Smith with what looked like a sitout Bloody Sunday for the win.

Steve Maclin defeated Manny Smith via pinfall 3:46.

Josh Mathews hyped up the Team Callis vs. Team Dreamer main event…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Is this the same smaller and forgettable guy that I watched a ton of matches of when he was wrestling in the Forgotten Sons tag team? Man, this guy looks so much different and bigger and that’s all positive complement. Maybe WWE should have kept this Marine instead of the Marine they’re presenting now, who’s randomly whipping himself with straps for no reason.

Brian Myers and Sam Beale were in the hallway. Myers accepted Something’s challenge and said he won’t have to even say that Something is a professional. He said he’s accepting the match so Beale can hear Something call Myers a professional…

Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set where they hyped up the following segments for next week’s Impact Wrestling: Susan and Kimber Lee vs. Rosemary and Havok in a number one contenders match and a Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega contract signing…

The Good Brothers came out to the stage first. Anderson was wearing the AEW World Championship. Gallows was wearing the TNA World Championship. Don Callis’s Pacabel entrance theme played as Don Callis made his entrance wearing the AAA Mega Championship. Callis jokingly proclaimed that he was the AAA Mega Champion. Callis gave an over-the-top introduction for Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega’s Little V entrance theme played as Omega walked out wearing the Impact World Championship…[c]

Tommy Dreamer made his entrance first followed by the members of his team…

John’s Thoughts: The heavy metal Cookie Monster-ish theme is okay for Sami, but can we go back to the theme he was using before this now that he’s a babyface? The alternative rock theme he used before had good babyface fire behind it (I also liked the theme when Impact was using it for Shotzi Blackheart).

6. Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson (w/Don Callis) vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin (w/Tommy Dreamer). Josh Mathews noted how Moose was screwed out of winning the title by the Young Bucks. Anderson and Sabin started off the match. Sabin got a two count after a crucifix rollup. Anderson and Sabin had a stalemate. Sabin hard tagged Moose and Moose didn’t like the hard tag. Sami tagged himself in because Moose and Sabin were at odds. Callihan dumped Anderson and Omega to ringside.[c]

Team Dreamer traded tags to keep Anderson isolated in their corner. Moose and Sabin continued to trade verbal and physical cheap shots. That allowed Anderson to recover and toss Sabin to ringside. Gallows and Omega attacked Sabin at ringside. Team Callis cut the ring in half on Sabin with quick tags. During their momentum advantage, Omega comically gave both Good Brothers a piggy back ride so he could splash Sabin. Sabin managed to punch out all three opponents during a rally and had the clear path to Moose.

Moose stepped away and avoided Sabin’s tag. Sabin managed to fend off Omega so he could tag in Callihan. Callihan and Anderson tagged in. Callihan hit Anderson with a running crossbody for a two count. Sami decided to do his thumbs up thing which allowed Omega to distract the referee so Anderson could low blow Callihan. Sabin tagged in and caught Anderson with a crossbody for a two count.

John’s Thoughts: I was in-attendance for Sami Callihan’s first television match outside of WWE about 5 years ago, and he did his stupid thumb thing there too. That’s a little nitpick I have about Sami. He’s a top tier main eventer imo, but I hate it when he decides to not only do his thumb thing, but when the thumb thing makes him look like an idiot babyface when his opponents use it to get the advantage.

Sabin sidestepped all three opponents to leave them staggering. Sabin hit Omega with a Tornado DDT. Sabin hit Omega with a shining wizard. Moose blind tagged himself in. Sabin was about to hit Omega with his Cradle Shock finisher, but Moose pulled Omega down so he could jaw with his Slammiversary opponent, Sabin. Sabin shoved Moose and walked to the apron. Moose tagged himself out and tossed Sabin into the ring. Moose started to walk away.

Dreamer tried to convince Moose to come back for the team. Callis shoved Dreamer into Moose to provoke Moose into clotheslining Dreamer. Sabin gave Moose a suicide dive after Moose attacked Dreamer. Sabin avoided a V-Trigger while Omega avoided a Cradle Shock. Omega hit Sabin with a snap dragon suplex. Gallows and Anderson tagged in to hit Sabin with a Magic Killer. Omega hit Callihan with a V-Trigger to keep him out of the ring. Karl Anderson picked up the pinfall.

Team Callis defeated Team Dreamer via pinfall in 10:42 of on-air time.

John’s Thoughts: After someone on Twitter joked about it, I can’t get it out of my head that The Good Brothers’ theme starts off sounding like it says “The deviled eggs!!!”. Anyway, I digress. This was a solid television main event to forward the storylines they want to forward. The match did a huge part in forwarding the Sabin vs. Moose storyline, which needed some heat behind it due to it feeling a bit impromptu when the match was booked for Slammiversary. Omega didn’t get a lot of offense here, but I do like that they are saving his longer matches for PPV (at the same time, it doesn’t hurt the guy to get a break because he has lost a bit of his explosiveness in recent years, probably due to overwork).

This week’s Impact was easy to watch. Nothing necessarily must-see, but the matches were solid, there was solid storyline development, and there was minimal stupid ass comedy/supernatural BS. The consistent build and turn of Sami Callihan to being a badass babyface has me looking forward to Slammiversary. It’s almost easy to forget that Slammiversary is also built around potential New Japan and former WWE wrestlers showing up.