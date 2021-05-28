What's happening...

05/28 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 160): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show on WWE SummerSlam, Raw’s broadcast team shakeup, Velveteen Dream’s release, WWE office cuts, AEW Double or Nothing predictions

May 28, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: WWE SummerSlam, Raw broadcast team shakeup, Velveteen Dream released, WWE office cuts, AEW Double or Nothing predictions, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 160) and guest Jake Barnett.

Topics

