WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two tag matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following match are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Smackdown Tag Titles.
Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.
