NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Vengeance Day fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz

Powell’s POV: NXT TV will be live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center and will feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).