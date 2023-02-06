MLW Underground preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s premiere on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Real1 speaks

-Alex Kane holds a Peach State Prize Fight

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground premieres tonight on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My review of the show will be available immediately after the show airs. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).