AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s “Championship Fight Night” edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-“The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. AR Fox and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the AEW Trios Titles

-AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match

-AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny in an eliminator match

-Ricky Starks run the “Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet” to earn a match against Chris Jericho

Powell’s POV: Starks must face Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and then either Daniel Garcia or Sammy Guevara in the gauntlet match. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).