WWE Raw in Orlando (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Big Kon, Penta El Zero Miedo, Madison Rayne, Mace, Outback Jack, Damian Priest, Chris Sabin, Aaron Solo, Santana, Luke Graham, Billy Watson, Ed Gantner

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amyway Center. The show includes Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way for the final spot in the Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in El Paso, Texas, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Uncasville, Connecticut. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Big Kon (Ryan Parmeter) is 43 today. He previously worked as Konnor in The Ascension tag team.

-Penta El Zero Miedo turned 38 on Sunday.

-Madison Rayne (Ashley Lomberger) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Mace (Brennan Williams) turned 32 on Sunday. He also worked as Dio Maddin.

-The late Luke Graham (James Johnson) was born on February 5, 1940. He died from congestive heart failure at age 66 on June 23, 2006.

-Outback Jack (Peter Stilsbury) turned 65 on Saturday.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martínez) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Chris Sabin (Joshua Harter) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Aaron Solo (Aaron Solow) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Santana (Mark Sanchez) turned 32 on Saturday.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.

-The late Ed Gantner (Ed Gantner Jr.) was born on February 4, 1959. He took his own life at age 31 on December 31, 1990.