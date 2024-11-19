What's happening...

NXT TV preview: No. 1 contender for the NXT Title to be determined

November 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline (Chase U must disband if Chase loses)

-Dion Lennox and Brinley Reece vs. Ashante Thee Adonis and Karmen Petrovic in a mixed tag team match

-Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen in a non-title match

-Fatal Influence speaks

