NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in a non-title match

-Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in the deciding match of their best of three series and to qualify for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship

-Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

-Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Powell’s POV: Vic Joseph and Booker T will debut as the NXT broadcast team. The Breakker vs. Bernal match will open the show. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).