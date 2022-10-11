MLW announces new streaming deal for Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce its new streaming deal with Pro Wrestling TV.

(NEW YORK) – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”), one of the world’s premier pro wrestling organizations, and Pro Wrestling TV (“PWTV”), a free ad-supported streaming service, announced today they have entered into a partnership to bring MLW to PWTV.

The agreement will bring the promotion’s flagship weekly wrestling program — MLW FUSION — to PWTV’s free streaming service as part of its fall lineup, beginning Thursday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET with MLW Battle RIOT IV kicking off the partnership.

One week after MLW Battle RIOT IV, MLW FUSION returns Thursday, November 10th at 8:00 PM ET with a new season of action.

As part of the deal, PWTV viewers will enjoy multiple seasons of the long-running MLW FUSION series as well access to the MLW library, which dates back to 2002 and features MLW Underground and tentpole events, including Battle RIOT, War Chamber and the Opera Cup.

“The future of streaming is free and PWTV’s commitment to giving fans value and quality makes it the ideal platform for MLW,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer.

“The addition of MLW to the PWTV lineup underscores our commitment to bringing wrestling fans the best in-ring action from around the world,” said Brandon Blackburn, Chief Content Officer and Co-Founder of Pro Wrestling TV. “We are excited to partner with MLW to bring its programming to a worldwide wrestling audience.”

PWTV channel is available in over 200 million households throughout the world on FAST services including Plex, Sports.TV, and coming soon to Fubo TV. Pro Wrestling TV is a free streaming service with accompanying linear channel available worldwide.

To watch, fans simply download or open the Pro Wrestling TV App. The Pro Wrestling TV App is available on mobile and TV-connected devices as well as platforms including:

Roku

Apple (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV)

Samsung

Vizio

LG

Amazon (Fire TV, Fire Stick, Fire Smart TVs, Fire tablets)

Android (Android phones, Android TV)

Chromecast

You can stream Pro Wrestling TV on your web browser at: http://prowrestlingtv.live .

Powell’s POV: While terms of the deal were not disclosed, this does not appear to be a lucrative home run deal for MLW. That said, it will be good to have the Fusion show back once it returns next month.