WWE Raw rating for the season premiere and Extreme Rules fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.824 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.599 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.40 rating.

Powell’s POV: Good numbers for the season premiere. The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game led the night for ESPN with 15.787 million viewers. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.876 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.894 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.703 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, fifth, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The October 11, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.582 million viewers and a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic.