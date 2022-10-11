Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Friday’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory event received a majority A grade from 72 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 16 percent of the vote.

-47 percent of the voters gave Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship the best match of the night honors. Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade and found this to be an enjoyable pay-per-view that’s worthy of a replay recommendation. I agree with the voters with their selection for best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in both polls.