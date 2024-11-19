AEW Collision rating: Mariah May vs. Anna Jay in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Title

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 356,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous episode of Collision had 332,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. One year earlier, the November 17, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 270,000 viewers with a 0.08 in the 18-49 demographic for a Friday night edition.