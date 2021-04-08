AEW’s Frankie Kazarian on Christian Cage’s wrestling IQ, being labeled underrated

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) – Photo Credit: ROH

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Frankie Kazarian

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Frankie Kazarian on Christian Cage: “Christian is a guy that has maybe the highest wrestling IQ that I’ve ever been in the ring with, and when I say that I mean just having mastered professional wrestling and knowing what works and what doesn’t.”

Frankie on being underrated: “He’s [Christian Cage] often been called one of the most underrated wrestlers, and people have put that tag on me, and I wear that as a badge of honor. If you’re going to call me underrated, that’s fine because you’ve called a lot of my heroes underrated.”

Other topics include how he got in at the ground floor, what The Young Bucks and “Being The Elite” did for SCU’s popularity, beating the Lucha Brothers for the tag titles, what it’s like having a beverage and talking shop with your boss. his friendship with Christopher Daniels, his love of Metallica, how he started playing bass, what prompted him to start American Rebel Cigars with Cody Rhodes, how he ended up with a cameo in the Netflix series GLOW, the story of “Do Ya!,” his Top 5 metal songs, and why calls the “Flux Capacitor” his “Break Glass In Case of Emergency” move.