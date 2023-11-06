WWE Crown Jewel poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event received a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent.

-42 percent of our voters gave Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship the best match of the night honors. Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Crown Jewel a B- grade and Jake Barnett gave it a B in our same day audio review for Dot Net Members. We agreed with the majority of voters who selected Rollins vs. McIntyre as the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.