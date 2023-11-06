WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the Crown Jewel fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa

Powell’s POV: The show will also feature the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event. Raw will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.