Pro Wrestling Supershow “The Wrestling Revival” results: Vetter’s review of “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Bear Bronson and Channing Thomas, Liviyah vs. Gabby Forza

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Supershow “The Wrestling Revival”

June 26, 2026, in Brockton, Massachusetts, at VFW Post 1046

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This is their usual venue. It’s a generic small hall. The lighting is merely okay. The crowd was 200, but it was packed in there. I’ve seen numerous PWS shows, and they never have commentary; I wish they’d get someone, even if it was in post-production.

* I see just two new names in a tag match; everyone else is a regular in this promotion or appears at other promotions in the New England area.

1. Dustin Waller vs. Nico Silva. In my eyes, Waller has moved into the top tier of indy talent in 2026; it’s a small, elite group. He’s a heel just about everywhere right now, but he’s a babyface in PWS. Silva is bald and a bit thicker; both wrestlers are the same height. They exchanged basic offense early, and Waller hit a spin kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 2:30. Waller went for a Lethal Injection, but Silva caught him and hit a back suplex at 4:00. Nico hit a gutwrench suplex and was in charge.

Waller fired up and hit some chops. Nico applied a headlock on the mat and kept Dustin grounded. Dustin hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 8:00. He again went for a Lethal Injection, but Silva blocked it. Dustin hit his third attempt and got a nearfall. Waller missed a Mamba Splash. Silva immediately hit an Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles, then a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Good opener.

Nico Silva defeated Dustin Waller at 9:33.

2. Matt Magnum vs. Brett Mettro. Magnum is a bald indy vet. Mettro is from the Bio Pro school, and he’s pretty thick and a bit bigger than Matt. Mettro hit a splash in the corner at 2:30, but he missed a rolling cannonball. Magnum snapped Mettro’s neck and got a nearfall. He hit a running punt kick to Brett’s ribs, and another time. Matt hit a gut-wrench suplex at 6:00, but he missed a second-rope splash. Brett put Magnum on his shoulders and did an Airplane Spin-into-a-Samoan Drop. This time, he hit the rolling cannonball into the corner and got a nearfall. Magnum hit a second-rope knee drop across the forehead and scored the pin. Solid.

Matt Magnum defeated Brett Mettro at 8:05.

3. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. Mike Russell and Jason Daniels. I don’t know Russell and Daniels; they both wore generic black outfits. Russell is taller and has short dark hair, while 34-year-old Daniels is much shorter and bald. W&C are inexplicably heels here, so no Whitney Houston. They used a rap track instead and refused to shake hands with the kids. Daniels and Jaylen opened, and Daniels hit some armdrags. Russell (who doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet) entered and twisted Jordan’s arm.

The newcomers tossed Jaylen to the floor onto Traevon at 3:00. In the ring, Daniels hit a dropkick on Jaylen and worked over his arm. From the apron, Traevon kicked Daniels in the back, then snapped Daniels’ neck over the top rope. Jaylen took control and kept Jason grounded. Traevon hit a shoulder tackle and tried a cocky, one-footed cover at 5:00. Russell got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines. Waves & Curls hit their team chokeslam on Daniels for the pin. Fairly basic but fine.

“Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated Mike Russell and Jason Daniels at 7:58.

4. AJP vs. Erik Chacha in a best-of-three falls match. I’ve seen long-haired AJP just a few times, and usually in a tag match. Chacha is the Ecuador native who must be about 5’2″. AJP charged at the bell, but Chacha got a rollup for a nearfall. They traded rollups in the first minute, and Chacha got a pin at 00:30! Okay, I didn’t initially realize this was a best-of-three falls match. (NO commentary!) Chacha hit a suplex for a nearfall. They rolled to the floor and brawled.

In the ring, Chacha went for a top-rope move, but AJP caught him with a European Uppercut, and he got a nearfall at 3:00. AJP was now in charge and worked over Chacha and kept him grounded. Chacha hit a series of kicks, but AJP hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 5:30. Chacha got a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. He hit some clotheslines and a flying forearm at 7:30. He hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. AJP pushed the ref into the middle, but Chacha hit a top-rope flying forearm for the pin.

Erik Chacha (2) defeated AJP (0) at 8:57 in a best-of-three-falls match.

5. DJ Powers vs. TK O’Ryan vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin for the PWS Title. Two henchmen literally rolled out a red carpet for BRG. Former ROH wrestler O’Ryan, wearing a Mexican poncho, came out second, and he got a babyface pop. Powers, the champion, came out last, also to a loud chorus of boos. As DJ entered the ring, BRG and TK started brawling, and we’re underway. TK hit a back-body drop on DJ, then on BRG. They all brawled to the floor, and the heels stomped on O’Ryan.

In the ring, DJ hit a Mafia Kick on O’Ryan at 2:30, and he choked TK in the ropes. DJ and BRG argued. TK clotheslined Powers to the floor, then hit a Russian Leg Sweep on BRG. The heels argued some more and shoved each other, and they started brawling at 4:30. O’Ryan hit a double clothesline. He hit a sidewalk slam on Powers, then a Pele Kick on BRG. DJ hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Powers hit a frog splash on O’Ryan for a nearfall at 6:00. BRG hit a fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker. O’Ryan put BRG in a Texas Cloverleaf, but DJ hit a running kick to break it up.

DJ hit a frog splash on O’Ryan for a believable nearfall. Powers rolled to the floor and grabbed his belt. He swung and hit BRG, but not O’Ryan. TK immediately hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and they were all down at 8:00. TK and Powers got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. Powers fell backwards into the ropes, causing BRG to fall off the turnbuckles and be crotched. TK hit a second-rope superplex on BRG, but Powers immediately hit a frog splash on Brett for the pin! That was a good three-way, and I liked the finish.

DJ Powers defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin and TK O’Ryan to retain the PWS Title at 11:04.

6. Ichiban vs. Donnie Staxx. I’ve noted before that Staxx reminds me a bit of Max Caster. Ichiban immediately hit some armdrags and a second-rope twisting crossbody block. Staxx hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Donnie dropped him snake-eyes and hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 4:30. He applied a leg lock around Ichiban’s waist and kept him grounded. Donnie hit a nice fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall.

Ichiban hit a suplex. Ichiban hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 7:00, but he missed an elbow drop. Ichiban hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Staxx got some rollups and dropped Ichiban across his knees. Ichiban nailed his Ichiban Kai (leaping Flatliner) out of nowhere for the pin. I enjoyed that one, too.

Ichiban defeated Donnie Staxx at 8:58.

7. Liviyah vs. Gabby Forza. Both are babyfaces; a nice pop for both women. They tied up, and Gabby immediately did an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop, then a splash in the corner at 1:30. Liviyah hit a missile dropkick, sending Gabby to the floor. They traded chops as they looped the ring. In the ring, Gabby hit a suplex at 4:00. Liv hit a suplex. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Liv hit a leaping shoulder tackle, then a stunner for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Liv hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. She went for a half-crab, but Gabby fought free. Liviyah again applied a half-crab, but Gabby reached up, grabbed Liv, and rolled her up for a nearfall. Gabby put Liv across her shoulders and slammed her to the mat for a nearfall. Liv hit a German Suplex, then a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 9:30. Liv again applied the half-crab, and this time, Gabby tapped out. A really strong match.

Liviyah defeated Gabby Forza at 10:44.

8. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Bear Bronson and Channing Thomas. Bear replaced Anthony Greene, who was walking around with a brace on his left knee. The smaller guy of each team, Channing and Vincent, opened, and Channing hit a spin kick to the jaw. He hit a suplex and set up for a piledriver, but Vincent escaped. Bear entered at 2:30 to face Dutch, and they traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. Bear finally knocked Dutch through the ropes to the floor. Bear followed, and they brawled into the crowd. Channing and Vincent also brawled on the floor.

Finally back in the ring, Dutch hit a Black Hole Slam on Bronson at 7:30. Channing jumped in and hit some punches on Dutch. The Righteous began working over Channing and kept him grounded. Vincent got a rollup with his feet on the ropes at 11:30, but Greene pushed Vincent’s legs off the ropes. Bear finally got a hot tag at 13:00. He hit his butt drop on Vincent’s chest for a nearfall, then some splashes in a corner, then a Choke Bomb for a nearfall, but Dutch made the save. Bear and Dutch traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo clotheslines, and both were down. Vincent shoved Channing shoulder-first into a corner, then got a clean rollup for the pin. Solid.

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch defeated Bear Bronson and Channing Thomas at 15:25.

Final Thoughts: A strong little show. The Powers-BRG-O’Ryan three-way earned best match, ahead of a good Liviyah-Forza match. I’ll go with Ichiban vs. Staxx for third. The main event was a fine, standard brawl. Waller continues to be a standout in the New England scene, moving into an elite core group with guys like Marcus Mathers, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Bryce Donovan.

I write this every time I watch a PWS show, but the decision to book Waves & Curls as heels is just flawed. They are such natural babyfaces, and the crowds love to cheer for them. Some guys can pull off being both good babyfaces and good heels… these guys just aren’t natural heels.

No real complaints, other than again acknowledging that some people just won’t watch a show without commentary. I have never hidden that I prefer family-friendly shows, and these events are always packed with kids in the crowd, screaming at the heels and cheering on the babyfaces. There was no blood, no hardcore matches, just some really good action.