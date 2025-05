CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vincent and Dutch have departed AEW/ROH. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the duo that works as The Righteous tag team left the company roughly a week ago.

Powell’s POV: Vincent and Dutch formed the Righteous tag team when the company was under Sinclair Broadcast Group ownership. The ROH booker at that time was Hunter Johnston, who is now heading up the TNA creative team. Will there be a reunion?