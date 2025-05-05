WWE Smackdown rating for Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax and Naomi

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.406 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.599 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.51 rating. Smackdown was opposed by an NBA playoff game that topped the ratings. One year earlier, the May 3, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.148 million viewers and a 0.60 rating for a taped go-home show for WWE Backlash France.