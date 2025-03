CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the NXT television show: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Title, Lexis King vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Heritage Cup, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s NA Title, and more (32:37)…

Click here for the March 25 NXT audio review.

