AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The show features an appearance by Kenny Omega. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in St. Paul. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 40 percent of our voters. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote each, and A received 18 percent each. I gave Dynamite a B grade in spite of the ridiculous nail spot.

-I gave Saturday’s Collision a C+ grade and Sunday’s Collision a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvain Grenier is 48.

-Mike Mondo (Mike Brendli) is 42.