AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin

-Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title

-Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish

-Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Bear Bronson, Bear Boulder, and Leon Ruffin

-Swerve Scott and Keith Lee speak

Rampage was taped on Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.