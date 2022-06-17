WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match set for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Vince McMahon appears

-Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh match

-Max Dupri introduces the first Maximum Male Model

Powell’s POV: Dupri’s segment was bumped from last week’s show and they claimed that he had travel issues. Smackdown will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. I will be attending the show, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My review will be up later than usual or on Saturday morning this week due to attending the show in person.