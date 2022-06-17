Mr. McMahon to appear on WWE Friday Night Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2022 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET live on FOX.

Powell’s POV: It’s strange to see Vince listed as Mr. McMahon in the brief statement. That’s the name of the character that Vince McMahon plays on WWE television, and it would be a strange call for him to play that over the top role after everything that has occurred this week. I will be attending Smackdown tonight, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My review will be up later than usual or potentially on Saturday this week due to attending the show in person.