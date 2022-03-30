NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The update card for Saturday’s matinee show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center.

-Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

-Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. “MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo.

-Gunther vs. LA Knight.

-(Kickoff Show) Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Grimes earned his spot in the ladder match by winning a second chance qualifier on Tuesday. NXT Stand & Deliver will be held on Saturday with the Kickoff Show starting at 11CT/noon ET, and the main card at noonCT/1ET on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same day audio review.