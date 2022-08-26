Wade Barrett agrees to a contract extension to remain on the NXT broadcast team

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) announced that he has re-signed with WWE to remain in his role as the color commentator of the weekly NXT television show. Barrett made the announcement in a BT Sport interview.

Powell’s POV: Barrett shined in his role as a color commentator on the NWA Powerrr series before he signed with WWE two years ago. He made his return to the company two years ago today when he appeared on the August 26, 2020 of NXT television. Barrett and Vic Joseph work really well together in NXT, so this is welcome news as far as I’m concerned. Barrett also addressed the possibility of returning to the ring by saying he’s open if the right opportunity presents itself. He’s been saying something to that affect since he worked his last WWE match in 2016.