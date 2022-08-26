Impact Wrestling TV preview: Dallas tapings (reports needed), the lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven for the Impact Tag Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich for a shot at the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory

-Mickie James makes “a big announcement”

Powell’s POV: The matches listed above and Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns are advertised for the Impact taping that will be held tonight in Dallas, Texas at The Factory. Impact will hold another taping on Saturday with The Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns advertised for that show. We are looking for reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air a classic pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET (the DirecTV onscreen guide doesn’t list the actual event this week). The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Alex Shelley. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).