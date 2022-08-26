WWE issues a survey regarding a new WWE Performance Center, five potential locations, could include a physical WWE Hall of Fame and other tourist attractions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued a survey stating that the company is considering the possibility of developing a new WWE Performance Center. The new facility would serve as a training facility and a tourist destination. The survey states that the new Performance Center is envisioned to be located in one of five markets – Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, or Tampa.

Powell’s POV: WWE issues a lot of surveys so there’s no telling what this will actually lead to. But one person in the industry reiterated to me that Paul Levesque’s longtime vision has been to have the Performance Center be similar to some of the more modern NFL training facilities that serve as training centers for players while also having sections open to fans. The belief is that a physical Hall of Fame would be part of such a venue. It’s hard to believe that the company would leave Orlando where they have history and strong political connections. Longtime ProWrestling.net reader Matt H shared the survey images (see below), which include some of the possible tourist concepts. I was also able to see the survey, which largely asks fans for their thoughts on some of the potential tourist activities.