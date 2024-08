WWE Bash in Berlin lineup: The updated card for the Labor Day weekend premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bash in Berlin event that will be held on Saturday, August 31 in Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena.

-Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship

-Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: The mixed tag match was added during Monday’s Raw. WWE is listing the main card as starting at noonCT/1ET. Colin McGuire will be filling in for me by doing the live review of this event. Jake Barnett will team up with a co-host for a same day audio review of Bash in Berlin that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).