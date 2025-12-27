What's happening...

AEW Worlds End lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s final pay-per-view event of 2025

December 27, 2025

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page vs. MJF in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Gold League winner Kyle Fletcher vs. Blue League runner-up Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-Blue League winner Konosuke Takeshita vs. Gold League runner-up Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

-Marina Shafir, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong in a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

-(Pre-Show) Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Maya World and Hyan

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or at the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.