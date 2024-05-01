AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Winnipeg (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results, Dynamite and Collision grades, Dave Taylor, Human Tornado, Joe Hendry, Tiffany Stratton, Miss Elizabeth

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. The show features the return of Kenny Omega. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage will also air live from Winnipeg after Dynamite. Stick around after my Dynamite coverage for my live review of Rampage at roughly 9CT/10ET. I will include my thoughts on Rampage in my same night Dynamite audio review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite/Rampage in Winnipeg. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a F grade in our post show poll from 26 percent of the voters. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a B grade in our post show poll from 30 percent of the voters. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dave Taylor is 67.

-Human Tornado (Craig Williams) is 41.

-Joe Hendry turned 36.

-Tiffany Stratton (Jessica Woynilko) is 25.

-Elizabeth Ann Hulette died at age 42 on May 1, 2003 due to acute toxicity.