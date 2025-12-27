Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Timothy Thatcher vs. 1 Called Manders, Cappuccino Jones vs. Najasism for the WWE ID Title, Dani Luna vs. Session Moth Martina

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 10 matches from across seven different recent indy shows.

Wrestling Federation of America “WFA Reborn” in Concord, New Hampshire, at The Zoo Health Club, on October 24, 2025 (free on YouTube)

They have slowly been releasing matches from this show in single files; I have already reviewed a Jackson Drake-Cappuccino Jones match and an It’s Gal-Timothy Thatcher match from this event. This is a small, dark room, but the ring was well-lit. The crowd was maybe 125. I haven’t heard this commentator before.

Laynie Luck vs. Luscious Latasha for the WWE ID Women’s Title. Laynie is the latest WW ID signee. Latasha is a Black woman with a bit of size to her; she’s not petite. Standing switches to open; Laynie is taller, but Latasha has the size advantage. Latasha hit a basement dropkick to the back at 2:00. She hit a crossbody block as Laynie was in the ropes and got a nearfall. Latasha hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall, and she applied a headlock on the mat and grounded Luck. Laynie hit a running kick to the side of the head for a nearfall at 4:30. She hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Latasha dominated that until the final few seconds.

Laynie Luck defeated Luscious Latasha to retain the WWE ID Women’s Title at 5:15.

1 Fall Wrestling “Episode 12,” released December 17, 2025 (Triller+)

This is QT Marshall’s new promotion in the Atlanta area, and I reviewed the debut episode in its entirety a few months ago. Lighting was decent. The crowd was maybe 150. I watched the main event, which appears to have five heels and three babyfaces.

Carlie Bravo, Adam Priest, Rosario Grillo, and Anthony Ogogo vs. QT Marshall, Jay Lethal, Elijah Drago, and Jacked Jameson. Everyone got their own intro. Grillo has had several ROH matches in recent weeks. Bravo got cheered, but each of his teammates was booed. Likewise, Lethal and Marshall are babyfaces, but their teammates are heels. The winning team will move on to a four-way match on the next episode. Jameson and Bravo opened, and Carlie hit a neckbreaker. [C] (The ad for Darby Allin raising money for skateboard parks aired.)

Bravo hit some jab punches on Jameson; it looks like we picked up right where we left off before the break. Lethal entered and traded shoulder blocks with Carlie. Grillo entered and wanted to face Jay, but the tall, muscular Drago (think Chris Masters; he really is that muscular!) tagged himself in at 2:00. Jay blind-tagged himself back in and argued with teammate Drago. Priest battled Lethal, but Adam jawed at his team, too. Ogogo entered and stomped on Marshall. (Because he’s the promoter, QT is a babyface!) QT was thrown to the floor; Priest and Grillo stomped on him. However, Carlie helped QT into the ring. [C]

Priest’s team continued to work over QT on the mat as we returned from the break. Grillo hit a jumping knee to QT’s jaw for a nearfall at 8:00. Babyfaces Lethal and Bravo tagged in and traded punches. Lethal was hesitant but he tagged in Drago, who hit a hard clothesline. He hip-tossed Bravo across the ring, and he hit one on Marshall, then on his own teammate, Lethal! Drago hit a Spinebuster on Bravo for a nearfall at 11:00. Jay nailed the Lethal Injection on Bravo! Priest hit a dropkick. Ogogo dropped Drago with a punch to the jaw. QT hit a punch and a Diamond Cutter on Ogogo. Marshall then rolled up Grillo for the clean pin. Drago beat up teammate Lethal and hit an F5 on Jay!

QT Marshall, Jay Lethal, Elijah Drago, and Jacked Jameson defeated Carlie Bravo, Adam Priest, Rosario Grillo, and Anthony Ogogo at 12:43.

Viral Pro “Holiday Havoc” in Augusta, Georgia, at 300 Warren Road on December 13, 2025 (IWTV)

This venue is a gym, and they drew a good crowd of maybe 500. The lighting was disappointingly below-average. I watched the two matches featuring WWE ID prospects.

“Buff and Fluff Connection” Sean Legacy and Cody Fluffman vs. “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz. I’ve compared the plus-sized Fluffman to a young Blue Meanie. Better Together have been competing across the country in recent months; I just saw them compete in a Reality of Wrestling show from Texas, and I enjoy their schtick — they wore pink pants with their pictures on them. Hadar and Legacy opened. Sean hit a dropkick. He shoved Ori into Fluffman’s butt several times in the corner; the heel commentator fumed that it outta be a DQ.

Fluffman entered, and he ‘steam-rolled’ over Ori on the mat and got a nearfall at 2:30. Cody hit a series of shoulder blocks. Sean hit a standing moonsault. Cody re-entered and hit a series of blows to Hadar’s chest. Hadar hit a discus forearm that sent Cody to the floor at 4:30. BT began working over Cody in their corner, and they tied up his arms. Legacy got a hot tag and unloaded a series of punches on Ori, then a flapjack. Cody dove through the ropes onto both opponents. In the ring, Legacy hit a Styles Clash on Gold for a believable nearfall at 7:30.

Fluffman peeled off his shirt and went to the top rope, but he was dropped to the mat, and Ori got a nearfall. BT hit stereo superkicks on Cody at 9:00, but Legacy made the save, and all four were down. They got up and all four traded punches. Legacy hit a German Suplex. Hadar hit a Canadian Destroyer on Legacy. Cody hit a DVD on Hadar, then a massive frog splash for the pin! Fun match.

Sean Legacy and Cody Fluffman defeated Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz at 10:33.

* The commentators hinted several times that this could be Legacy’s final show here; is he about to sign a full-fledged NXT deal? Legacy got on the mic and said it might be the last time he gets to tag with Fluffman because of “other opportunities,” but he thanked these fans because he started out here. Sean got a bit choked up, saying he and Cody talked about forming the Buff and Fluff connection when they were in high school! He turned to Cody and thanked him for being his partner for years, told Cody he loves him, and they hugged. LOUD “Buff and Fluff!” chants.

Cappuccino Jones vs. Najasism for the WWE ID Title. I haven’t seen Najasism before; he is similar in size and looks to Cap, but appears to be a bit shorter. Cap hit some shoulder tackles and a dropkick, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit some leaping back elbows into the corner. Naja hit a 619 in the corner and a rolling doublestomp move. Naja hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 3:30, then a Gory Special faceplant for a nearfall.

Naja danced and charged, but Cap cut him off with a back elbow. Jones hit a half-and-half suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Naja hit a corkscrew spear to the stomach for a nearfall. Naja hit a rolling DVD and a top-rope corkscrew splash at 9:30. This has been pretty good. Naja applied a Sharpshooter, but Cap eventually powered free. Naja hit a jumping knee to the jaw. Cap punched him in the face, then he nailed a top-rope Froggy Brew elbow drop for the pin. I enjoyed that.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Najasism to retain the WWE ID Title at 10:49.

CACC “Jingle Brawl” Douai, France, on Dec. 6, 2025. (free on YouTube)

The venue is a small gym. The Lighting is good. The commentary was in French. I have seen a few of the Brits on this show, notably Luke Jacobs, “CPF” Joe Lando, and Danny Black. Also, Jay Joshua has appeared on some of the recent Progress Wrestling shows. Douai is located well north of Paris, closer to the Belgian border.

Joe Coffey vs. Kevin Valdez. This was the main event and the first time I’ve seen Coffey since he was let go from NXT (cagematch.net records show this was only match No. 6 post-WWE). Valdez is slender with long black hair; Coffey has a visible thickness advantage, but Valdez might be two inches taller. Kevin attacked and hit a series of blows and kicks; Coffey brushed them off his chest. Kevin tried more chops; Coffey dropped him with one hard chop at 2:30.

They rolled to the floor, where Joe was in charge and hit some more chops. Kevin pushed Coffey into the ring post at 4:00. In the ring, Kevin applied a cross-armbreaker in the ropes at 6:00, and he began targeting the left arm. He hit a basement dropkick to the back and an elbow drop on the damaged arm. Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp on the damaged arm. Coffey fired back and hit a spinning back suplex at 10:00, then a delayed vertical suplex into the turnbuckles for a nearfall.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Coffey applied a sleeper and dragged Kevin to the mat. Coffey charged, but Kevin kicked him and got a nearfall at 14:30. They got to their knees and traded slaps to the face and chops. Coffey hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Coffey hit a spear for a nearfall at 17:30, and he applied a front guillotine choke on the mat. Joseph Fenech Jr. (think Roman Reigns, or Aquaman actor Jason Momoa) appeared and distracted Coffey! It allowed Kevin to get a rollup for a nearfall, then a Fujiwara Armbar, and Coffey tapped out!

Kevin Valdez defeated Joe Coffey at 19:09.

Attack! Pro Wrestling “Under the Mistletour” in Bristol, England, at Loco Klub, on December 14, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is a brick tavern with a curved ceiling; it looks like they are under a bridge in a bunker. The crowd was maybe 100. Besides the match I watched, some familiar names on this show include Kanji, Chuck Mambo, and Charlie Sterling. However, I didn’t know easily half the wrestlers on the show.

Dani Luna vs. Session Moth Martina. Party girl Martina came out to her EDM intro with a drink in her hand. This is somehow a first-ever singles match, which is baffling to me. They locked up, and Martina couldn’t budge her at all; she went to the corner for a sip from her beverage. Dani got the can and teased Martina by refusing to give it back. Martina hit Luna to retrieve it, then Martina hit a huracanrana that sent Luna to the floor at 2:00.

In the ring, Dani hit a Helluva Kick and a suplex. She hit some punches as they fought in the corner and was in charge early on. Martina again went for a headscissors takedown, but Luna blocked it and hit a side slam at 4:30. Martina hit a huracanrana. Dani hit a powerbomb. Martina hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:00. Luna clocked her with a punch that dropped Martina.

Martina fired back with a spear, then a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Dani hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Dani put her across her shoulders and did some deep squats. Martina hit a tornado DDT. Martina hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00. Dani hit her second-rope German Suplex into the ring, then the Luna Landing (modified DVD) for the pin. Fun match.

Dani Luna defeated Session Moth Martina at 10:58.

wXw, “25th Anniversary Tour” in Oberhausen, Germany, at Turbinenhalle 1 on December 13, 2025 (Triller+)

The German crowds are always loud and insane. Mett Dimassi provides English commentary. Lighting is good. I always love that they have a running clock in the bottom corner of the screen.

1 Called Manders vs. Timothy Thatcher. I actually really hate that a match that these two could do anywhere in the U.S. happens in Europe. (Shouldn’t Manders face all the top European stars while he’s there?) Thatcher got on the mic and complained that he shouldn’t be here — he should be in the States, retiring John Cena! They brawled at the bell and went to ringside. Back in the ring, Manders hit some punches and was in control early on. Thatcher twisted the ankle at 3:00 and tied him in a bow-and-arrow. Thatcher dropped him with a European Uppercut for a nearfall at 4:30.

This crowd was really hot with alternating chants for both men. They got to their feet and traded chops. Manders hit an Oklahoma Stampede (bulldog powerslam) for a nearfall at 6:30. Thatcher hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall, and he went back to an ankle lock, but he also grabbed the left arm and kept Manders tied up on the mat. They got up, and Manders slapped him in the face at 10:00, and they traded chops.

Manders dropped him with a clothesline for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Manders hit a snap suplex at 13:00; Mett did a great job here selling how painful that was. In the ring, Thatcher applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Manders got up and hit a decapitating clothesline. Manders hit one more stiff clothesline for the pin. That was really good. No flips, no twists, no top-rope moves, just a good clean brawl.

1 Called Manders defeated Timothy Thatcher at 14:22.

Future Stars of Women’s Wrestling “Winter Wonderland” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at FSW Arena on December 7, 2025 (free on YouTube)

The venue is their small training center; they have banners of top graduates like Hammerstone, Killer Kross, and Chris Bey hanging on the walls. I watched the final three matches. The lighting is good here, and production is above-average.

Fallyn Grey vs. Simone Williams. Simone has dark red hair and wore red gear; I think I’ve seen her once before. Fallen angel character Fallyn is a rising star; she’s now a babyface here, so she’s dialed back that gimmick. Simone worked over the smaller Fallyn in the corner. Fallyn hit a Lungblower to the back out of the ropes at 1:30. Fallyn hit the “Last Supper” (Bronco Buster). Simone shoved Grey to the floor, and she jawed at the crowd. In the ring, Simone stomped on Grey and was in charge.

Simone hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. She repeatedly stomped on Fallyn in the corner. Grey got a rollup, but Simone immediately hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Grey got up and hit some forearm strikes. She hit a neckbreaker at 7:00. They slammed each other’s heads into the mat and were both down. Grey hit a Sling Blade clothesline and a swinging neckbreaker and she was fired up.

Grey hit a second-rope Lungblower to the chest for a believable nearfall. Grey hit a superkick and a Pedigree for a believable nearfall. Simone poked her in the eyes and hit a snap suplex for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Grey hit a short-arm clothesline. Simone hit a Pele Kick, then a double-arm DDT for the pin.

Simone Williams defeated Fallyn Grey at 11:04.

Maya World vs. Zamaya (w/MK). Standing switches to open. Zamaya grabbed Maya by the hair and threw her to the mat. Maya hit a running basement dropkick to the chest for a nearfall at 2:00. Zamaya tripped her in the ropes and hit a clothesline and took control. She choked Maya in the ropes, then hit multiple blows to the back. She missed a flying buttbump in the corner at 6:30. Maya rolled her up and hit a doublestomp to the gut, and they were both down. Maya hit an enzuigiri and was fired up. She hit a cartwheel-into-a-forearm strike, then a missile dropkick for a nearfall.

MK, the heel manager, grabbed Maya’s ankle. It allowed Zamaya to hit a spear, but she didn’t go for the cover! Maya hit a Lungblower to the chest, then a Swanton Bomb for a visual pin, but MK distracted the ref! Zamaya shouted at MK that she could do this herself! MK and Zamaya argued on the floor, and she ordered him to the back. Maya dove through the ropes onto both heels! She pushed Zamaya into the ring, but then MK grabbed Maya’s ankle again. It allowed Zamaya to hit a Choke Bomb for the tainted pin.

Zamaya defeated Maya World at 11:16.

Brittnie Brooks vs. Taylor Yorke for the FSW Women’s Title. Brittnie is a heel here. I’ve seen the blonde Yorke here at least once before. She hit some armdrags early on and a Pump Kick. She hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:00. Brittnie snapped her throat-first across the top rope and hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. She stomped on Taylor and kept her grounded.

Brooks unloaded some chops in the corner at 3:00. She hit a running knee in the corner for a nearfall. She tied up Yorke on the mat and cranked back on Taylor’s head. Taylor hit a running kick in the corner and a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall at 7:00. Brittnie hit a discus forearm strike, but she couldn’t hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane). Yorke hit a uranage for a nearfall. They suddenly were both down. Brooks again couldn’t hit her finisher, but seconds later, she nailed the It’s Brittnie, Bitch for the pin. Good action.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Taylor Yorke to retain the FSW Women’s Title at 10:14.

Final Thoughts: As always, there was some really good action across these seven shows, but the reality is no one has time to watch all seven events in their entirety. I’ll give that Manders-Thatcher match the best of these 10. The Legacy/Fluffman tag was really fun and poignant, and heartfelt comments at the end made it second best. Dani Luna’s match takes third in what was a really unique-looking venue.