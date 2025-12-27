ROH on HonorClub results (12/26): Boxing Day Brawl with Lee Moriarty vs. Komander for the ROH Pure Title, Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Ring of Honor on HonorClub “Boxing Day Brawl” (Episode 147)

Taped December 20-21, 2025, in New York, New York, at Hammerstein Ballroom

Streamed December 26, 2025, on HonorClub

1. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali (w/Mark Sterling) defeated Jon Cruz, VSK, and Ashley Vox

2. Mina Shirakawa beat Rebecca Scott

3. Katsuyori Shibata over Lio Rush

4. Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall (w/Big Justice, Aaron Solo) defeated “The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison (w/Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance)

5. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson beat Alec Price and Jordan Oliver

6. Eddie Kingston over James Drake (w/Zack Gibson)

7. Lee Moriarty defeated Komander to retain the ROH Pure Championship

