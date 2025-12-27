What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub results (12/26): Boxing Day Brawl with Lee Moriarty vs. Komander for the ROH Pure Title, Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter

December 27, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub “Boxing Day Brawl” (Episode 147)
Taped December 20-21, 2025, in New York, New York, at Hammerstein Ballroom
Streamed December 26, 2025, on HonorClub

1. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali (w/Mark Sterling) defeated Jon Cruz, VSK, and Ashley Vox

2. Mina Shirakawa beat Rebecca Scott

3. Katsuyori Shibata over Lio Rush

4. Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall (w/Big Justice, Aaron Solo) defeated “The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison (w/Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance)

5. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson beat Alec Price and Jordan Oliver

6. Eddie Kingston over James Drake (w/Zack Gibson)

7. Lee Moriarty defeated Komander to retain the ROH Pure Championship

Powell’s POV: Sam Robinson’s weekly ROH on HonorClub reviews, along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), will return next week.

