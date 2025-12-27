WWE Raw preview: Two title matches and more set for the final Raw of 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Vision open the show

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the World Tag Team Titles

-Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce announced that the Vision will open the show and added the Theory vs. Mysterio match to the card in a social media video that can be viewed below. Raw will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center. Join me for my live review as Raw streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).