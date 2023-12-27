AEW Worlds End lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s final pay-per-view of 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
-MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship
-Toni Storm vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley in the finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the Triple Crown Championship
-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in a No DQ match for the TNT Championship
-Julia Hart vs. Abadon for the TBS Title
-Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee
-Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo
-Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill in an eight-man tag match
-(Pre-show) Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta for the FTW Championship
-(Pre-show) A 20-man battle royale for a shot at the TNT Title anytime, anywhere
Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of AEW Worlds End beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for Dot Net Triple Threat audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
