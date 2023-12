AEW Worlds End lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s final pay-per-view of 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

-MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley in the finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the Triple Crown Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in a No DQ match for the TNT Championship

-Julia Hart vs. Abadon for the TBS Title

-Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

-Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill in an eight-man tag match

-(Pre-show) Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta for the FTW Championship

-(Pre-show) A 20-man battle royale for a shot at the TNT Title anytime, anywhere

