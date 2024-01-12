Powell’s Blog: Chris Jericho – The Man of 1,004 Matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Okay, so not quite 1,004 matches, but here’s a list of matches (and/or locations) that Chris Jericho can work without being booed or catcalled while appearing on AEW television.
-Parking Lot Brawl
-Hollywood Backlot Brawl
-Supermarket Brawl
-Boiler Room Brawl
-Empty Arena match (My eye!)
-Stadium Stampede
-The Dungeon Match
-Boneyard Match
-King of the Road Match
-Haunted House of Terrors Match
-Corporate Ladder Match
-Junkyard Invitational
-Sting and Darby Allin’s warehouse from AEW Revolution 2021
-The Undead Realm
-Filthy Island
-House of Horrors Match
-Recreate the WWE ThunderDome
-The Hardy Compound
-The Friendly Tap
-The Wrestle House backyard ring
-The Briscoe Family Farm
-Mike Angels’ Kitchen
-Apartments Matches from those creepy ads in the old Apter magazines (wait, bad idea)
-Ganryujima Island
Be the first to comment