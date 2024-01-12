Powell’s Blog: Chris Jericho – The Man of 1,004 Matches

What's happening...

January 12, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Okay, so not quite 1,004 matches, but here’s a list of matches (and/or locations) that Chris Jericho can work without being booed or catcalled while appearing on AEW television.

-Parking Lot Brawl

-Hollywood Backlot Brawl

-Supermarket Brawl

-Boiler Room Brawl

-Empty Arena match (My eye!)

-Stadium Stampede

-The Dungeon Match

-Boneyard Match

-King of the Road Match

-Haunted House of Terrors Match

-Corporate Ladder Match

-Junkyard Invitational

-Sting and Darby Allin’s warehouse from AEW Revolution 2021

-The Undead Realm

-Filthy Island

-House of Horrors Match

-Recreate the WWE ThunderDome

-The Hardy Compound

-The Friendly Tap

-The Wrestle House backyard ring

-The Briscoe Family Farm

-Mike Angels’ Kitchen

-Apartments Matches from those creepy ads in the old Apter magazines (wait, bad idea)

-Ganryujima Island

 

