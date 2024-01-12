Warner Bros. Discovery touts AEW programming for delivering a “banner year”

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Warner Bros. Discovery issued the following press release on Friday to tout the success of AEW programming.

TNT and TBS have wrapped up another stellar year of AEW wrestling across its networks, including consistently delivering top-ranked programs each week while expanding AEW programming in mid-2023 through TNT’s AEW: Collision on Saturdays and continuing to broadcast memorable wrestling moments and storylines through TBS’ AEW: Dynamite on Wednesday nights and TNT’s AEW: Rampage on Friday nights.

AEW programs across TBS and TNT in 2023 ranked in the top 10 of all cable programs among adults under-50 72 times, including 50 times with a top-5 program in that coveted demo.

Viewership of AEW programming on the networks saw increasing momentum as the year culminated, reaching 15.6 million total viewers in Q4 2023, up 3% vs. Q4 2022.

Overall, AEW programming reached nearly four million viewers each week across TNT and TBS.

TBS continued its success into the new year, with this week’s AEW: Dynamite telecast delivering cable’s most-watched live sports program on the night among P25-54, and second-most watched live sports program on the night among P18-49. The program was also up double-digits in both demos vs. last week’s AEW: Dynamite telecast.

WBD’s action-packed AEW programming continues tonight with AEW: Rampage Homecoming at 10 p.m. ET on TNT and tomorrow with AEW: Collision at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Next Wednesday’s AEW: Dynamite on TBS will feature AEW World Champion Samoa Joe taking on Hook for the title presented by WB Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Powell’s POV: The big question is whether WBD executives are content with what AEW delivers or if they will spend more money on the WWE Raw television rights package.