TNA Impact results (7/9): Moore’s review of Xia Brookside vs. Lei Ying Lee in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Title, The Hardys vs. The Great Hands for the TNA Tag Team Titles

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By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,147)

Taped July 1-2, 2026, in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center

Simulcast July 9, 2026, on AXS TV and TNA+

[Hour One] The Impact intro theme aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

The Hardys made their entrance in their Broken attire, but to their regular Hardys “Loaded” entrance theme. The Great Hands were already in the ring. Hannifan noted that this was the first two vs. two tag team title match that the Great Hands have competed in in three years. Hannifan also noted that the Hardys have only lost three times in two vs. two matches since returning to TNA in 2024…

1. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Great Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler (w/Tasha Steelz) for the TNA Tag Team Championships. Hotch put Jeff in a side headlock and mocked Jeff’s dance. Jeff came back with a shoulder tackle and hip toss. Matt tagged in, and the Hardys stomped a mudhole in Hotch. The Hardys used quick tags for tandem offense. Skyler tagged in, but walked right into the Hardys’ tag team offense.

Skyler hit Matt with a Chop Block after the distraction from Hotch. The Great Hands cut the ring in half on Matt with quick tags. Matt booted both opponents away and tagged in Jeff Hardy. Jeff hit Skyler with his signature double leg drop combo for a nearfall. Both Great Hands avoided the Whisper of the Wind. The Great Hand hit Jeff with their finisher, the Samoan Drop Blockbuster.

Matt broke up Skyler’s pin. Matt hit Hotch with a Side Effect. Jeff hit Skyer with a Twist of Fate. Matt followed up with his Twist of Fate. Jeff hit Skyler with a Swanton Bomb for the victory.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defeated “The Great Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch via pinfall in 5:34 to retain the TNA Tag Team Championships.

TNA President Carlos Silva presented the tag team title belts to The Hardys. Mustafa Ali and Agent Zero walked out to the ramp. Ali picked up his phone and called someone…

John’s Thoughts: Business as usual for The Great Hands, as they were the good hands and the Hardys got the one-sided win. The Great Hands even got the “already in the ring” treatment. I would gripe because it’s the same ol’ same ol’, but they might also be trying to tell a story this time. Maybe they’re trying to tell another possible Order 4 implosion storyline? What is a good hook is whoever is on the phone with Mustafa Ali, giving them a good mystery in their possible implosion. Again, TNA is losing wrestlers, and Jason Hotch has that high upside potential that they’ve been holding back for years.

Gia Miller interviewed Lei Ying Lee about her rematch against Xia Brookside later in the show. Lee said Slammiversary was painful, and it was painful to lose someone she called a friend. Lee said Xia wanted a Championship instead of friendship. Lee said there will be no excuses and no angel warriors tonight, only a fight. She said there will be only honor and spirit because the title belongs to a real warrior…

Frankie Kazarian made his entrance for his talk show segment. Hannifan said Kazarian looked like a bottle of toothpaste…[c]

Kazarian had stools set up in the ring for his King’s Speech talk show. Kazarian called Albany, New York boring. Kazarian introduced Moose as his guest. Moose made his entrance in a customized Syracuse University letterman jacket. Kazarian talked about how Moose beat every member of The System after beating Eddie Edwards. Moose said Slammiverary was the most emotional moment of his life.

He said he’s been in this company for a decade, and he’s beaten legends, won championships, and done everything there is to do in TNA. He said at Slammiversary he got to do what he couldn’t do before, share the ring with his wife and courageous son. Kazarian said what Moose may call a beautiful moment might actually be traumatizing. Kazarian said Moose’s wife and kid may need therapy. Moose said his wife is doing great, and his son is doing better.

Moose said people are wondering what’s next for Moose. Moose said he’s here to dominate. Moose said whoever wants to step up should step up to the face of the franchise. Kazarian said he agrees that Moose has been dominant. Kazarian said he’s a face of TNA, and Moose is in the conversation. Moose said he IS the conversation. Kazarian asked Moose if he was stupid.

Kazarian said Moose is calling himself the face of the franchise, while he’s in the ring with the King. Moose asked Kaz, who made him king? Kaz said the people did. Moose said he calls himself the face of the franchise because he’s seen people come and go. He said he’s seen people make a name for themselves in TNA and leave for the money and stardom. Moose said he made TNA his home, and that’s why he’s the face of this damn place.

Kazarian said he appreciates Moose’s passion. Kaz said he’ll give his resume. He said, “I’m Frankie Kazarian, bitch!” He said he’s a TNA OG and the last TNA Original standing (which is true after Eric Young bounced). He said he’s a grand slam champion, which Moose hasn’t achieved. He said he helped build TNA so Moose could have a career. Moose said he sees Kaz as a pillar of TNA, and knows Kaz sees Moose as a pillar. He said after all the years they’ve been in TNA, they haven’t had a singles match.

Moose asked Kazarian to give the fans the dream match of Kazarian vs. Moose. Kazarian said he has no interest in that. He said he spoke with someone who also agrees that Moose is an idiot, that Moose should have got crushed by The System, and that Moose’s NFL career is as ugly as the women in Albany. AJ Francis and Expressions made their entrance. AJ talked about how he played with Tom Brady just like Moose.

AJ said Tom told him that Moose left the NFL because he was scared of him. Moose said he’s done talking and wants to fight somebody. He said since Frankie is a bitch, and AJ looks like he’s a big man, how bout we get an AJ vs. Moose match. Expressions said we don’t do things on Moose’s time because AJ is a prizefighter. Expressions accepted the challenge, but for next week. Frankie Kazarian ended the segment by hyping up the match as “The irresistible idiot vs. the immovable mark”…

John’s Thoughts: Kazarian vs. Moose isn’t exactly a dream match I assume people are clamoring about. That said, I did like the Kazarian and Moose mic exchange as Moose came off as a badass hero looking for a fight, and Kazarian came off as a cocky heel avoiding a fight. I also like AJ Francis being directed towards Moose as that can be a very entertaining battle of the big men, enhanced by AJ’s strong heel mic work. What I think is odd on the AJ end is “who is Expressions?” He comes off as a wannabe pro wrestling Lil Yachty, but not as good (and that’s more testament to how good Yachty is and how Yachty is a household name in the rap game). I had to look up who Expressions was, and he’s a YouTuber who reacts to soccer games. So he also isn’t even associated with the “Football” that AJ Francis is associated with.

The show cut to Elijah backstage with a fog machine on. Elijah said that as much as he likes entertaining the fans and having good matches, he wants to go after the TNA World Championship. He said he wants to make the people who walk with Elijah feel like they are going somewhere. He said he wants to take them with him to the TNA World Championship. He said he’s carried the burdens of everyone with him and soon they will make it to the promised land…

The commentary team hyped upcoming segments…[c]

The TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament bracket aired…

Entrances for the next tournament match aired. Both women got the inset promos that every woman in this tournament gets…

2. “Vicious” Vicki Venuto vs. Indi Hartwell in a first-round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament. Hartwell got a two count after a belly-to-back. Hartwell got another two count after a Yakuza Kick. Vicki hit Indi with a clothesline for a two count herself. Vicki worked on Indi with chops in the corners. Vicki got a two count after a mule kick. Vicki got a few more nearfalls on Indi after some strikes.

Indi rolled up Vicki for a two count. Indi rallied with clotheslines and a Spinebuster for a two count. Vicki escaped a Full Nelson and hit Indi with a Cutter for a two count. Indi rolled up Vicki for a two count. Indi hit Vicki with a rough-looking Hurts Donut for the victory.

Indi Hartwell defeated Vicki Venuto via pinfall in 5:15 to advance to the 2nd round of the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament.

An updated tournament bracket aired…

John’s Thoughts: A bit of a rough finish, as Indi actually usually executes Hurts Donut well, while here she had a hard time getting Vicki up in the air. That said, totally fine with Indi Hartwell getting a dominant win as she should be one of the favorites to win the title given where she is in TNA’s Knockouts pecking order (Though given how patient they’ve been in not rushing the main Knockouts title on Indi, I would actually want someone else to win the TV title and have Indi in the upper mix). Vicki didn’t show much, but I wouldn’t mind seeing more of her in TNA, as TNA could use the bodies. We’ve seen Vicki before on a PPV pre-show where she teamed with Indi to face Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford.

It was time for the Sponsored TNA Injury Report, now sponsored by AMC (Does this mean they’re giving TNA extra money? Probably not). The Personal Concierge is “out” due to an “ocular condition” after getting hit by Rosemary’s mist. Lei Ying Lee is “cleared” after a leg injury from Slammiversary and is not 100%. Allie is “out” from a neck injury. Rehwoldt cut in and said that TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth is “in the best shape,” and his pelvic floor is limber and ready to make the ladies in Albany go crazy…[c]

A Fabien Aichner introductory vignette aired. Aichner said that when he was five years old, he watched Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie Commando, and that inspired him to make something of his life. He said what he likes about Italy is how laid back and happy the people are. He said it’s a beautiful country that will always be home.

He said he became a pro skier later in life. He said he’s someone who will not stay down. He said his next goal is to win the X Division Title. He said winning that title will solidify that he’s the number one wrestler in TNA. He said he wants to be in the same group as Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, and Leon Slater. He said what makes Cedric Alexander a threat is that he’s a smart opportunist.

He said what makes him a threat is that he doesn’t step in the ring just to win a match, but he steps in with the mentality of a gladiator. Aichner said that with that approach, he’ll get that respect, redemption, and recognition. He said he’ll prove that Fabien Aichner is numero uno…

John’s Thoughts: A bit of deja vu for me, as this is the format that NXT tends to use to introduce the real backgrounds of their more grounded wrestlers. That said, it’s a good formula as it does acclimate the wrestlers to the audience in an efficient and effective way. Low-key, this was probably some of the best mic work I’ve seen from Fabien Aichner, and that’s dating back years. He always comes off as a bit nervous with a live mic, and on top of that, WWE’s strange solution for that was to saddle him with that weird foreign playboy persona on multiple occasions. Here he came off as an athlete, and the pre-tape nature helps take away the nervousness that has plagued him in the past.

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa vs. “The System” Brian Myers and Bear Bronson vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch. Slater dominated Myers with his signature kicks. Dutch tagged out Myers and ate a back elbow from Slater. Sosa and Slater dumped Dutch and Bronson to ringside with superkicks. Sosa and Slater hit Bear and Dutch with dives heading into break.[c]

[Hour Two] Back from break, Dutch and Bear were butting heads due to Bear tagging himself in. Both heel teams cut the ring in half on Slater. Slater got a window of opportunity after blocking Brian’s Roster Cut with a superkick. Sosa tagged in for the hot tag. Sosa cleaned house with both opponents. Dutch broke up Sosa’s pin after Sosa hit Bear with a Lionsault.

The wrestlers took turns alternating signature moves. Big men Dutch and Bear were left in the ring. Bear and Dutch traded fighting spirit hands. Bear dumped Dutch to ringside and hit him with a diving Shoulder Tackle. Slater hit Bear and Dutch with a Corkscrew Plancha over the ringpost. Sosa did his Bang Bang Sosa Sosa pose. Sosa hit Bear with the running Uppercut for the victory.

Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater defeated Bear Bronson and Brian Myers and The Righteous via pinfall in 10:11.

Sosa led the crowd in his Bang Bang Sosa Sosa dance…

John’s Thoughts: A well-worked match, and I like that we’re finally getting the ball rolling on Ricky Sosa. It felt like they were introducing his a huge sensation initially, only to have him written out for a long period of time. Guy has the look, meme, and charisma to be a big deal in the business, and I’m looking forward to his ascent. Sosa reminds me of a young Swerve Strickland back in the Chaka Khan days. That said, I wasn’t the biggest fan of this finish. Why are we pinning Bear Bronson? Bear Bronson is literally the last person out of everyone I would have wanted to see pinned in this match (F’n Curt Hawkins is his tag team partner!). The reason I didn’t like seeing Bear pinned is that he has a monster big man aura, and TNA should really be protecting the guy. I actually don’t like that he’s meddling in the tag division, as the singles division can really use a monster heel like him.

The SUIT, Daria Rae, walked in on Santino Marella backstage doing the Bang Bang Sosa Sosa dance. Ryan Nemeth pulled up and said he assumes that KC Navarro is going to say bad things about his big brother later on, and he can’t stand here and take it. Santino said Ryan should take it easy and let KC vent. Daria said that if KC is going to say something, Ryan should do what he has to do.

Daria told Santino that she’s not telling Ryan to fight KC, but if someone is going to say something bad about his family, he has the right to defend himself. Daria said, unlike Santino, some people like to defend their families rather than wrestle matches against them. Ryan thanked Daria for the advice. Daria walked off after Santino started to Sosa Sosa dance again…

The commentary team hyped upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for TNA’s online merch shop…

Gabby Forza made her entrance holding a garden gnome while dressed as a garden gnome. Her nickname is apparently “the gnome” (uhm? ok?). She cut an inset promo talking about how much she likes gnomes. Jody Threat made her entrance. Hannifan noted that Threat has been gone since April…

4. Jody Threat vs. “The Gnome” Gabby Forza in a first-round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament. Both women started the match with a wristlock sequence, leading to a stalemate. Gabby no-sold Jody’s shoulder tackles. Both women randomly yelled at each other. Jody took down Gabby with a shoulder tackle. Jody worked on Gabby with right hand for a one count. Forza backed Jody into the corner and tackled her.

Forza slammed Jody into the corner and hit her with a running power slam. Forza hit Jody with a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Both women canceled each other’s clotheslines. Jody draped Forza on the ropes and hit her with a German Suplex. Jody hit Forza with a wrecking ball kick. Jody hit Forza with a cannonball at ringside for a nearfall.

Forza avoided a clothesline and hit Jody with a clothesline and Power Slam. Forza hit Jody with an extended Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Jody used boots to block a Vader Bomb. Jody hit Forza with a crossbody and F5 for the win.

Jody Threat defeated Gabby Forza via pinfall in 6:29 to advance to the 2nd round of the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament.

An updated tournament bracket aired…

John’s Thoughts: Gabby really set my expectations low with whatever the hell was that gnome crap. Thankfully, both women had a good match for the time given, and Gabby made a good first impression with her power offense. What’s up with very talented indie wrestlers having dorkass nerdass gimmicks? It’s not even adorkable, like Allie. I’m reminded of Kris Statlander being an Alien at one point. Meanwhile, I think the time off for Jody might be a positive that she took some time off, as she was pretty stale for the longest time. She’s a good wrestler; she just needs to find a way to connect with the audience somehow.

Mustafa Ali was putting on his tie backstage. He was talking to someone off-screen, saying he agrees with that person that change is needed. Ali said he’s calling for a “State of Order 4” next week, and attendance is mandatory…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

KC Navarro made his entrance for a promo. KC said he learned a lesson last week. He said he spent time with a man he respected and called his hero. KC said that hero turned on him, not with his words, but with a danger zone. He said he didn’t know what he had done wrong. He said Nic calls himself a man, but he attacks him from behind. He asked Nic to come out as a man and explain why he did what he did.

Nic Nemeth made his entrance wearing a US Flag sweater. Nic said he thought that with time, he could make KC special, but nobody has that much time. He said he realized that KC doesn’t deserve to stand next to him. Nic said KC is good, but doesn’t have it. KC said he busted his ass for 11 years to get to TNA, so he has “It”. KC talked about Ryan not having “it,” and how he just beat him.

Ryan Nemeth showed up from behind and gave KC a clothesline. Nic got in the ring and said that blood is thicker than water and KC doesn’t deserve to be in his shadow. Nic told the fallen KC to erase his phone number, stay away from his family, and leave him alone. Nic and Ryan Nemeth made their exit…

Separate shots of Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside were shown as they were walking backstage…[c]

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary and ran through the Tale of the Tape for the upcoming Knockouts Title match…

Lei Ying Lee made her entrance. Lee attacked Xia Brookside before the in-ring introductions. The referee rewarded Lee for the attack by ringing the bell (ugh)…

John’s Thoughts: Oh, so we’re rewarding babyfaces for attacking people before the bell now. Hey, Jim Cornette! Come get yo man Delirious, and tell him to F’n stop it with all these illogical ass jump starts! Wasn’t Hunter Johnston supposed to be the logical booker? (Yeah, this is a No-DQ match, but that still doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wait until both competitors are ready and in the ring).

5. Xia Brookside vs. Lei Ying Lee in a no-DQ match for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Lee beat up Brookside, who tried to run away. Xia avoided getting hit by Lee’s metal fan. Lee worked on Xia with methodical offense in the ring. Lee caught Xia with a Suicide Dive at ringside.[c]

Back from break, Xia was whipping Lee with a belt and using it for submissions. Hannifan noted that Lee has an injured left knee. Lee dodged to rebound Xia’s meteora back at her. Lee hit Brookside with a high mid low kick combo. Lee’s leg gave out on her when she tried to go up the ropes for the first time.

Lee then hit Brookside with ten punches in the corner. Lee hit Xia with an Exploder Suplex. Xia tossed chairs and a Kendo Stick in the ring. The crowd popped when Lee brought out a table. Lee was limping around ringside. Brookside rolled in the ring to prevent being put through the table at ringside.

Brookside hit Lee several times with a Kendo Stick. Xia used the stick to choke Lee in the corner. Xia Brookside took the Knockouts Title belt. Carlos Silva tried to stop her, but then pulled back (he probably forgot that this was No DQ). Brookside flipped the table because the crowd wanted tables (I approve of that move).

Lee hit Brookside with a cannonball from the apron while she was distracted by the crowd. Lee hit Xia several times in the back with a steel chair. Xia reversed Lee with a jawbreaker. Lee came back with a running kick. Lee piled up chairs and put Xia on them. Brookside dodged a Whisper of the Wind, which sent Lei Ying Lee into the pile of chairs. Brookside smashed Lee in the face with the Knockouts Title Belt.

Lei Ying Lee kicked out at two. Lee and Brookside traded kneeling hands. Lee hurt herself by punching a chair that Brookside used as a shield. Brookside hit Lee with a Darkside DDT on a steel chair for the victory.

Xia Brookside defeated Lei Ying Lee via pinfall in 16:58 to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

The executive producer credits aired to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough television main event. I felt like it was a bit tame given that this was built up as a blood feud. There was just too much playing to the crowd for my taste, but that’s just a nitpick. It also probably could have used a little blood, or at least a blood capsule. The reason I say that is TNA set the bar high for bloody blood feuds when Dani Luna and Indi Hartwell had that awesome dog collar match a few months ago that was enhanced due to the violence.

On the bright side, I do like Xia Brookside getting the decisive and plucky win on her end, as it will boost her profile and ethos. Doesn’t hurt to have a heel champ that doesn’t have to be cheap all the time. I’m very happy to see Brookside as the top female wrestler in TNA after all those years as the babyface gatekeeper who would lose to every single up-and-coming heel.

As for the show, I’m liking the simpler and less convoluted writing since the creative shakeup. There’s nothing really defining or drastic happening yet. I would like to see what the new creative team can do with higher concept storytelling, but for now, I like that they are doing what they started to do when Don Callis and Scott D’Amore were in charge, which was to “stop doing the things that piss people off”. The best part of the show right now is the Knockouts TV Tournament, which is giving a bit of freshness to what has become a stale product.