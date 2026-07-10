WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, NJPW in Chicago, WWE in New Mexico (reports needed), Billy Jack Haynes, Duane “Gillberg” Gill, Isiah Kassidy, Nick Wayne, Bobo Brazil, Johnny Grunge

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center. The show includes CM Punk’s first appearance since winning the WWE Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

-NJPW is in Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena on Saturday. The show features the opening night of the G1 Climax 36 tournament with Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yota Tsuji in a tournament match. Chris Vetter will be attending the show, so look for his review over the weekend.

-WWE is in Las Cruces, New Mexico, at the Pan American Center on Saturday. No matches are advertised on the host venue’s website.

-WWE is in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at The Pit on Sunday. No matches are advertised on the host venue’s website.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown, AEW Collision, and all weekend events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Jack Haynes is 73.

-Duane “Gillberg” Gill is 67.

-Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party tag team is 29.

-Nick Wayne (Nicholas Wayne Finley) is 21.

-The late Bobo Brazil (a/k/a Houston Harris) was born on July 10, 1924. He died on January 20, 1998, at age 73 after suffering multiple strokes.

-The late Johnny Grunge (a/k/a Mike Durham) was born on July 10, 1966. He died on February 16, 2006, at age 39, as a result of sleep apnea complications.