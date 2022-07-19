WWE SummerSlam lineup: The latest card for the summer stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee

-Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship

-Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

-Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

-Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: The Raw Women’s Championship, Rollins vs. Riddle, and Paul vs. Miz matches were announced on Monday. SummerSlam will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view. Join me for a live review of SummerSlam, and Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).