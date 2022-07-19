A&E Biography on Goldberg rating and viewership, week two numbers for WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on Goldberg produced 594,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 11th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 390,000 viewers for A&E and finished 22nd in the cable ratings with a 0.11 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between Undertaker and Kane.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 237,000 viewers for A&E and finished 68th in the cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Undertaker biography finished with 582,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals produced 368,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk finished with 227,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. The viewership counts were up for each show this week, and Smack Talk was the only show to see a decrease in the rating. Next week’s biography focuses on Nikki Bell and Brie Bella, and WWE Rivals spotlights Steve Austin vs. The Rock.