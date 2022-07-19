WWE Raw preview: Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary, Roman Reigns advertised for Monday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

-Logan Paul hosts a talkshow segment

Powell’s POV: Raw will serve as the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show and will be live from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.