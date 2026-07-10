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NXT TV rating: How did the taped show perform without FIFA World Cup competition?

July 10, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 691,000 viewers on The CW, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s average of 592,000.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.07 rating. NXT benefited from the FIFA World Cup matches taking place on Tuesday afternoon rather than in prime time. One year earlier, the July 8, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 695,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the Great American Bash go-home show.

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