AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia

-Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor, and Hazuki vs. Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamante

-“The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. “The Bang Bang Gang” Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Detroit, Michigan, at the Masonic Temple Theater that was red hot for Dynamite. Don Murphy has the night off, so join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).