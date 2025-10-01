AEW Dynamite 6 and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Hector Guerrero, Rico Costantino, Joe Hennig, Robert Stone, Bob Geigel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock. This will be the sixth anniversary edition and includes Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship. Jake Barnett will be covering Smackdown this week, so join me for our weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Hollywood. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B grade during his audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hector Guerrero is 71.

-Rico Costantino is 64.

-Joe Hennig is 46. He worked as Curtis Axel in WWE.

-Robert Stone (Robert Strauss) is 42. He also worked as Robbie E in TNA.

-The late Bob Geigel was born on October 1, 1924. He died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.