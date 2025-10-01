NXT TV preview: Tuesday’s NXT Showdown with NXT vs. TNA matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Tag Team Champions “Dark State” Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin vs. TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a winner takes all match with everyone banned from ringside

-Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship

-“Team NXT” Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice vs. “Team TNA” Kelani Jordan, Cassie Lee, Jessica McKay, and Mara Sade in a Survivor Series-style elimination tag team match

-“Team TNA” Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater vs. “Team NXT” Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne in a Survivor Series-style elimination tag team match

Powell’s POV: NXT changed the show name from Invasion to Showdown. My best guess is that Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry will be named the special referees for the elimination matches, but nothing was official coming out of Tuesday’s television show. NXT Showdown will run head-to-head with AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday (Dynamite is bumped from its Wednesday time slot next week because of the MLB playoffs).

Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET.