Iron Survivor Challenge matches set for NXT Deadline

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the Iron Survivor Challenge matches on Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. the winner of a wild card match

-Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. the winner of wild card match

Powell’s POV: The wild card matches will be held on next week’s NXT television show. The Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be held on the NXT Deadline premium live event on Saturday, December 10. The winners will earn future shots at the NXT Championship or the NXT Women’s Championship. WWE listed the following rules for the matches:

*Five Superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute match as they battle each other and the clock.

*Two Superstars will start the match, and every five minutes a new Superstar will enter the match until all five are in the ring.

*The goal is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes.

*Falls can be won at any time via pinfall, submission, or disqualification.

*When a Superstar scores a fall, they will earn one point.

*However, when a Superstar loses a fall, that Superstar must pay the penalty. They are forced out of the ring and into a penalty box for 90 seconds.

*Once the 90 seconds are up, the Superstar can re-enter the match.

*The Superstar who has scored the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and become the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship, respectively.