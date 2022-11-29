What's happening...

11/29 Moore’s NXT audio review: WWE Hall of Famers reveal the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed, Dijak vs. Dante Chen, Von Wagner vs. Malik Blade

November 29, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: WWE Hall of Famers reveal the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed, Dijak vs. Dante Chen, Von Wagner vs. Malik Blade, and more (41:37)…

Click here for the November 29 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.