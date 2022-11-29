11/29 Moore’s NXT audio review: WWE Hall of Famers reveal the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed, Dijak vs. Dante Chen, Von Wagner vs. Malik Blade

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: WWE Hall of Famers reveal the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed, Dijak vs. Dante Chen, Von Wagner vs. Malik Blade, and more (41:37)…

Click here for the November 29 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.