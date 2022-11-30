AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Jushin Liger, Christian Cage, Naomi, Tom Zenk, Jimmy Del Ray

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The show includes the first appearance of MJF since he won the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dot Net voters gave Friday’s AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 19 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 20 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Jushin Thunder Liger (Keiichi Yamada) is 58.

-Christian Cage (Jay Reso) is 49.

-Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is 35.

-The late Tom Zenk was born on November 30, 1958. He died on December 9, 2017 from arterial sclerosis and cardiomegaly.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) was born on November 30, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 52 on December 6, 2014.